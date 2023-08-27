Kim Bum's PH fan meetings: Ticketing details, seat plan

South Korean actor Kim Bum. Photo: Instagram/k.kbeom

The wait is over! Additional details for South Korean heartthrob Kim Bum's upcoming fan meetings in the Philippines have been released.

The "Boys Over Flowers" star is set to charm his Filipino fans at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on September 22 and Nustar Convention Center in Cebu on September 23.

#BetweenUAndMe in Manila is real! Unlock exclusive experiences with our different ticket tiers! 🎫 Check out the details and start planning your unforgettable day with Kim Bum! ✨ pic.twitter.com/vWeNrS4AGL — Viu Philippines (@Viu_PH) August 25, 2023

On its social media accounts, Viu Philippines recently announced the following ticket prices for the Quezon City event:

MVP - P11,000

VIP A - P9,000

VIP B - P6,800

Patron - P5,700

Loge - P5,100

Balcony - P3,400

The Cebu fan meeting, meanwhile, will have the following ticket prices:

MVP - P11,000

VIP - P9,000

Gold - P6,800

Silver - P5,100

General Admission - P3,500

Are you ready PH Bummies in Cebu for #BetweenUAndMe?! Unlock exclusive experiences with our different ticket tiers! 🎫 Check out the details and start planning your unforgettable day with Kim Bum! ✨ pic.twitter.com/j0vXMglDO3 — Viu Philippines (@Viu_PH) August 25, 2023

There will be a pre-selling of tickets for UnionBank clients on August 30 while general sale starts the next day, Viu Philippines said.

Tickets for the Quezon City fan meeting will be available via TicketNet, while those for the Cebu event can be purchased through SM Tickets, the promoter added.

Kim rose to prominence after portraying one of the F4 members in the South Korean adaptation of "Boys Over Flowers" in 2009. His other notable dramas include "Tale of the Nine Tailed," "Law School" and "Ghost Doctor."

