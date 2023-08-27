Kim Bum's PH fan meetings: Ticketing details, seat plan

The wait is over! Additional details for South Korean heartthrob Kim Bum's upcoming fan meetings in the Philippines have been released.
The "Boys Over Flowers" star is set to charm his Filipino fans at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on September 22 and Nustar Convention Center in Cebu on September 23.
On its social media accounts, Viu Philippines recently announced the following ticket prices for the Quezon City event:
- MVP - P11,000
- VIP A - P9,000
- VIP B - P6,800
- Patron - P5,700
- Loge - P5,100
- Balcony - P3,400
The Cebu fan meeting, meanwhile, will have the following ticket prices:
- MVP - P11,000
- VIP - P9,000
- Gold - P6,800
- Silver - P5,100
- General Admission - P3,500
There will be a pre-selling of tickets for UnionBank clients on August 30 while general sale starts the next day, Viu Philippines said.
Tickets for the Quezon City fan meeting will be available via TicketNet, while those for the Cebu event can be purchased through SM Tickets, the promoter added.
Kim rose to prominence after portraying one of the F4 members in the South Korean adaptation of "Boys Over Flowers" in 2009. His other notable dramas include "Tale of the Nine Tailed," "Law School" and "Ghost Doctor."
