MANILA — The members of K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher are looking forward to finally reuniting with their Filipino fans, four years since they last went to the country for a concert.

Leader JiU made the statement in a press conference on Sunday, a day before the seven-piece act takes the stage of the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City for its "Under the Moonlight" concert.

"It has been a really long time since the last time we visited Manila," JiU said through an interpreter.

"We've been wanting to see our InSomnia for a very long time and we feel that InSomnia in Manila also felt the same," she said, referring to the name of the group's fans.

Dreamcatcher last visited the country in 2019 for a concert at the SM Skydome.

SuA said she hoped "Under the Moonlight" would "satiate" their fans' desire "to see us [after] a long time."

Dreamcatcher first debuted in 2014 under the name MINX, composed of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Yoohyeon and Dami. But in 2017, the act was relaunched with a new name and two additional members: Handong and Gahyeon.

The septet has made its own lane in the K-pop scene with its distinctive sound that usually incorporates elements of rock and metal.

Talking about the group's signature style, main vocalist Siyeon admitted that "all of our members have a different preference in terms of music."

"However, I personally really like metal rock bands to a degree that... I would go to concerts [of metal artists] by myself. So as an artist doing this particular type of music, I'm really excited," she shared.

Popularity

The group, which boasts around a million Instagram followers, has also built a large international fanbase — something that the girls only realized once they began performing overseas.

"When I was in Korea... I didn't realize how much of our fans were out there in the world," Yoohyeon said.

"However, when I made visits to other countries, visiting the fans and hearing their screams and cheers for us, that's when I actually realized how much fans we got in the global stage," she said.

The members believe they were able to stay together through the years because of their teamwork.

"The most important thing is that we talk a lot amongst the group," Dami said when asked about how the members bond. "Even with the smallest thing, we try to share photos with each other, have a conversation, small talks."

"And also the love for the music that we're making... is something that's really important for us," Siyeon added.

