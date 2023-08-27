K-drama star Kim Young-dae coming to Manila in October

South Korean actor Kim Young-dae. Photo: Instagram/youngdae0302

South Korean actor Kim Young-dae is heading to Manila this October for his first-ever fan meeting in the country.

The event, part of Kim's "FLY.oungdae Fall in Love Youngdae" Asian fan meeting tour, will take place at the New Frontier Theater on October 21, events producer CDM Entertainment recently announced on its social media pages.

"We heard you wishing upon a shooting star so we’ll make it come true," CDM said in an X post, apparently referencing the actor's 2022 series "Sh**ting Stars."

"Catch South Korea’s rising actor — Kim Young-dae — as he holds his first-ever fan meeting in Manila," it added.

The following are the ticket prices for the event:

MVP - P9,950

VIP - P7,950

Patron - P6,250

Loge - P4,850

Balcony - P3,250

Ticket selling starts on September 9 via TicketNet outlets, CDM said.

Kim, who has 4.9 million Instagram followers, first gained attention for his role in the fantasy romance drama "Extraordinary You." His popularity was boosted following his supporting role in the revenge series "The Penthouse: War in Life."

The actor landed his first lead role in the 2022 romantic comedy series "Sh**ting Stars," opposite actress Lee Sung-kyung of "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" fame.

