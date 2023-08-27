EXO's Chanyeol. Photo from EXO's official Facebook page

More than four months since his previous visit to the Philippines for a fan concert, K-pop star Chanyeol of the boy band EXO is set to return to the country to delight his Filipino supporters once more.

On Saturday, local cosmetics brand Ever Bilena announced it would bring Chanyeol, its newest brand ambassador, back to Manila for a fan meeting at the PICC Plenary Hall on October 1.

We’re bringing Chanyeol back in Manila!🇵🇭



Catch our Cherry Prince 🍒👑 at the𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒆𝒐𝒍 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒂 - 𝑭𝒖𝒏 𝑴𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒍𝒂 on October 01, 2023 at the PICC Plenary Hall



C you there! 👋#EverBilena#ForEveryBeauty#ChanyeolForEverBilena pic.twitter.com/dqkEyMvzyG — Ever Bilena (@EverBilenaPH) August 26, 2023

The company did not immediately give further details on the event and only advised fans to "stay tuned for updates" on its social media channels.

Last May, Chanyeol went to the Philippines for the fan concert of EXO-SC, his sub-unit with fellow EXO member Sehun.

EXO made a comeback in July with its seven album "Exist," led by the promotional single "Cream Soda."

