"I was living my fangirl dream."

This was how actress Liza Soberano described her trip to South Korea to meet some key industry people in one of the most bustling entertainment businesses in Asia.

Soberano last month surprised her 17.4 million Instagram followers with a series of videos and reels in South Korea, accompanied by her managers James Reid and Jeffrey Oh.

"It was so much fun. It was two trips actually. The first one was just networking, just getting to know the different industry people," Soberano said.

"The second trip that we had, that was more getting to connect with the actual artists and celebrities, getting to know them and just collaborating on a few social media stuff like TikTok and a few pictures for Instagram," the actress added.

Together with the Careless crew, Liza visited offices of StarShip Entertainment, BlackLabel, and YG Entertainment.

"I was living my fangirl dream, I got to go to the YG office. I’m a huge YG fan," said Soberano.

"The whole time it didn’t feel real to me, everyday we were just meeting Kpop idols left and right and it was just a surreal experience, but so much fun. Hopefully, we get to work with them in the future."

Based on the photos and videos she posted online, she met Yujin of IVE, BamBam of GOT7, danced with Jay Park, Hoony of WINNER, DK of IKON and even guested on a Korean TV show.

"I would say, pinaka na-starstruck ako sa IVE. I met them at the StarShip office. I was also starstruck with DK of IKON. Mainly because when I got to the YG building, he was so humble and he was like really touring us around the building," Soberano said when asked for her favorite moments.

"He made me really feel comfortable while filming the TikTok video."

She added that she was amazed with DK’s dancing skills.

"I’m not a dancer, I don’t know how to do these steps, and he said ‘I’ll teach you’, he himself taught me how to do these TikTok dances and I was like, ‘oh my God, this is amazing!’"

While in Korea, if this wasn’t enough to be an unforgettable trip for Liza, her manager Jeff Oh got the call from their Hollywood agent that she bagged the role of "Taffy" in the focus features horror-comedy-romance film "Lisa Frankenstein."

