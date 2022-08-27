'Run free, Matty': Chie Filomeno mourns death of dog

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno penned a touching tribute to her dog, Matty, who passed away recently.

Filomeno took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news about her pet, who “completed her and their home.”

“Si Matty kahit hindi ako umiyak alam niya kapag malungkot ako at alam niya paano ako pasayahin kahit matampuhin siya kasi madalas ako wala sa bahay but he still never fails to put a smile on my face,” Filomeno said in the caption.

“Grabe no words can describe how painful it is to lose you but I know you’re no longer in pain now. Mahal na mahal kita Matmat. Run free.”

Just a week ago, Filomeno celebrated her 26th birthday with a butterfly-themed photoshoot.

She shared some snaps from her photoshoot where she wore a sexy silk sky blue dress adorned with butterflies.

The actress stars in the iWant series “Beach Bros” with actor Kyle Echarri in the Dreamscape show, their first project together since being linked with each other after their “PBB” stint.

