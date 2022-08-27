Handout photo

MANILA -- After doing half a dozen shows in the US in June and July, “Four Kings and a Queen” presented their well-received act to local fans with a two-night concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Newport World Resorts.

On Friday night, there were a few concert-goers who arrived on their wheelchairs, while there were those aided with their canes. The same thing was seen in their US shows, disclosed Hajji Alejandro. Those were their loyal fans.

Obviously, it was an effort for the fans with comorbidities to attend the concert. But they nonetheless showed up and enjoyed the show. Undoubtedly. The balladeers were simply touched.

There were hardly any millennials in the full-house audience. Though one 20-year-old young lady, Claudine Rodriguez, was with her family and accompanied her 74-year-old grandma, Isabel Rodriguez, who is a fan of The Hitmakers.

We asked the girl if she was familiar with the songs she was hearing and she readily gave her nod. “Pinapatugtog po ng lola ko mga songs nila sa bahay,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Apparently, the poignant songs of The Hitmakers are now enjoyed by a new generation of fans, decades after the melodies soared on the airlanes.

Alejandro, Nonoy Zuñiga, Rey Valera and Marco Sison opened the concert with “Magandang Gabi” that segued to “Kumusta Ka.” Both are songs of Zuñiga.

“Nag e-mail ako para malaman mo na negative ang swab test ko,” they changed the lines of “Kumusta Ka” to very up-to-date lyrics, much to the amusement of their audience.

“Two-and-a-half years tayong hindi nagkita,” Alejandro amusingly told the audience. “Wala din kaming kita.”

They injected jokes in their spiels, although the late Rico J. Puno was obviously missed on this aspect, since he cracked the wittiest, funniest and the most green jokes.

“Grabe ang mga naapektuhan ng COVID,” shared Valera. “Nilalagnat pa lang ‘yung asawa ng isa, pina-cremate na agad.” The audience hollered with laughter.

Zuñiga started the sentimental spot numbers that sent the audience on a trip down memory lane with the artist’s hits. He rendered “Doon Lang” and “Kumusta Ka,” both Willy Cruz compositions, the latter with lyrics by Baby Gil.

But Zuñiga was also blessed with an original by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, “Araw Gabi,” which Regine Velasquez also recorded and popularized.

The boyish-looking Sison, who was followed by ladies everywhere they went in their recent US tour, gave the audience “Always” and “My Love Will See You Through.”

Handout photo Handout photo Handout photo Handout photo Handout photo Handout photo

In most of the familiar hits, the audience sang with them. No wonder, Sison dared the crowd, “Kung 100 ang score niyo dito [‘My Love Will See You Through’], ako 75 lang. Punta na lang kayo dito sa stage at agawin niyo ang microphone sa akin.”

Before he continued with the bridge, “Ang sakit sa ulo,” Sison commented as he was holding his head, but nonetheless still delivered belting out the ballad.

Alejandro, who was known as “Kilabot ng mga Kolehiya” in the '70s, was introduced as “Kilabot ng mga Ina ng Kolehiyala” this time around. Obviously, he didn’t really mind.

The crowd was ecstatic when he dished out “Panakip-butas” and his hit ballad “Nakapagtataka.” He also rendered the Cayabyab original, “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika,” that won the grand prize in the first Metro Manila Popular Music Festival in 1978.

Valera, who wrote ballads for all ages – “Mr. DJ” for the bagets and “Kahit Maputi Na ang Buhok Ko” for senior citizens, according to Alejandro – delivered “Maging Sino Ka Man” and “Naaalala Ka.”

The balladeers were generous. They not only rendered their respective hits. They gave the audience more. In one stint, they sang a Backstreet Boys number, “I Want It That Way” and gamely did a choreographed routine of the TikTok hit “Paro Paro G.” The audience was thrilled.

Sison crooned the popular “Nandito Ako,” a duet with their “Queen” guest, Pops Fernandez, that segued to “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang.”

Of course, the energetic Fernandez had her spot number, a dance medley of VST and Company’s ”Tayo’y Magsayawan” and “Sumayaw, Sumunod.”

However, the other Hitmakers lamented why it was only Sison who carried out a duet with Fernandez.

Accompanied by their musical director, Gerry Matias on the piano, The Hitmakers made the duets with Fernandez happen. Valera and Fernandez sang “Just As Long A We Have Love” and “Tonight I Celebrate My Love.”

With Zuñiga, Fernandez sang “You Made Me Feel Brand New” and “Endless Love.” She and Alejandro delivered “Always” and “Separate Lives,” while with Sison, she did a duet of “Suddenly” and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” They all joined in “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

The concert had a front act by promising new artist Kaneisha Santos, who opened with “Poker Face,” “Dynamite” and her original single, “Break Away.”

Interestingly, the concert drummer of “Four Kings and a Queen” happened to be Alejandro’s only son, Ali, whom the dad proudly introduced.



For their finale, the artists gave the audience a medley of their signature hits – Alejandro with “May Minamahal,” Sison with “Make Believe,” Fernandez with “Dito,” Zuñiga with “Never Ever Say Goodbye” and Valera with “Kahit Maputi Na ang Buhok Ko.”

The second night of “Four Kings and a Queen” happens Saturday night at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila.

Meanwhile, the second leg of their US tour is being planned for next year.

Related video: