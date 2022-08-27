MANILA – Former child stars Eliza Pineda and Joshua Dionisio reunited during the actress’ birthday celebration.

Dionisio took to Instagram to share their photo together which gave netizens a reminiscent of their past projects.

Fans could not help but recall the iconic scene between the two celebrities way back in 2008 when they did an episode for the drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya” (MMK).

In the comments section, many netizens left the famous line of Katkat (Pineda) to Roel (Dionisio) when she found out that he was cheating on her.

“May pa jenny jenny ka pa jan! Manloloko ka! Baket mo naman ako niloko? Alam mo naman mahal kita diba? Binigay ko naman lahat ng gusto mo. Paano mo ba kase gustong mahalin ka ha?" the notable line goes.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the same post, Dionisio also shared a throwback photo of him with Pineda back in their teenage years.

Pineda turned 27 last August 25.

Aside from working on an MMK episode, the two stars also appeared on “Kung Fu Kids” in 2008 and “Maria Flordeluna” in 2007.

Pineda was also reunited recently with Kristel Fulgar where they recreated their iconic scene on “Maria Flordeluna.”

In the scene, Wilma (Fulgar) went to Flor (Pineda) to ask her to do her assignment in Mathematics.

Flor declined to do it, saying what Tatay Tibor (Roldan Aquino) told her, to which Wilma responded with cheap tirades against the driver.

This did not suit well for Flor which resulted in a fight. In the reenactment, Pineda splashed pool water on Fulgar to copy the part where she threw a glass of water at her.