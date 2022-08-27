Photos from Idol Philippines' YouTube channel

MANILA – Ryssi Avila made sure to own the stage as she earned a standing ovation from a judge of “Idol Philippines” Season 2 on Saturday.

Down to the Final 10, Avila impressed the judges and viewers with her soulful rendition of Ogie Alcasid’s “Wag Ka Lang Mawawala” and put Moira dela Torre on her feet.

In the second live Gala Night of the competition, all contestants paid tribute to Alcasid’s wide array of works.

For Gary Valenciano, Avila consistently showed heart in all of her performances, making her standout in the contest.

“There’s talent. There’s inspiration. There's a soul. There’s also heart. Ikaw talaga yung heart e,” Valenciano said.

Meanwhile, Chito Miranda was at a loss for words, noting that he would just repeat all of his good comments to Avila since the start of the show.

“No comment na lang. Paulit-ulit e. Every single performance sobrang galing. Uulitin ko lang sinabi naming before. Consistently magaling,” Miranda said.

Four more hopefuls are set to perform their pieces on Sunday before being cut to just eight finalists.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.