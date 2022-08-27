Watch more News on iWantTFC

Actress Arden Cho takes on her first TV series lead role as the hardworking lawyer Ingrid Yun in 'Partner Track.'

Based on the 2013 novel by author Helen Wan, the new Netflix series tackles the realities faced by people of color in American workplaces and how Ingrid deals with her career ambitions and romantic entanglements.

The actress said she relished the chance to play a character who is a perfectionist but whose flaws are also shown.

"It’s incredible. It feels like a dream, it feels so special. It’s just so exciting to be a part of it, I’m honored that all the creatives behind the show will trust me with this opportunity to tell Ingrid’s story. She’s sort of, is so different from the stereotype where she is bold, she’s fighting for herself, she’s winning, and she’s trying to get to the top," Cho noted.

"She is one Asian American female story, and we need so many more. I wanna see all the different types of characters. I’ve got so many friends that— There are no characters like them on TV. And I’m like, 'You need a show.'"

Cho, who’s Korean American, said she’s mindful of what being one of American TV’s rare Asian female leads means to the community.

"It’s really tough. It almost sets you up to fail, because you can’t win. But I really ask people to, before they get angry or before they say, ‘Oh, this doesn’t represent us,’ to take a seat and say, ‘Hey, but what if this is one person’s story that does represent some Asian Americans.’ Or maybe the issue is that we just need more stories."

Partner Track also stars Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps, Nolan Gerard Funk, and Desmond Chiam.