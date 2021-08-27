Singer Angeline Quinto. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Singer Angeline Quinto has long been open about her physical transformation throughout her decade-long career.

Back in 2013, Quinto, alongside celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, announced a series of procedures to be done on her face and her upper body, including her nose, eyes, cheeks, and her back.

At the time, Quinto was just two years into her showbiz career, after winning the singing competition “Star Power” in 2011.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, the “Patuloy ang Pangarap” hitmaker recalled candidly why she opted to make her cosmetic procedures public.

“Kung meron mang mga tao na dumaan din sa ganitong sitwasyon, na meron silang gusto i-enhance sa looks nila, bakit naman hindi? Kung gusto mo at afford mo naman… ‘Yung ibang kilala ko, nag-iipon pa para lang sa gusto nila ipagawa, e. Hindi mo naman ninakaw ‘yung pera mo. Pinag-ipunan mo naman kasi gusto mo na kahit paano, may ipaayos,” she said.

Quinto shared there even came a point when she sought, but was advised against certain procedures by Belo. She did not specify which they were.

“Ako, sobrang suwerte ko lang din talaga na parang naging nanay-nanayan ko si Dr. Belo. Kapag halimbawa may gusto akong ipagawa, hindi naman lahat pinapayagan niya,” she said.

“Kasi, siyempre, bilang doctor, mas alam nila kung ano ‘yung kailangan mo lang, at ‘yung gusto ko lang na hindi naman pala kailangan.”

Echoing her own 2013 statement about physical transformation, Quinto explained, simply, that her job requires being presentable, and more importantly, having self-confidence.

“Kaya siguro din ako open, kasi wala namang masama. Kumbaga, sa parte ng trabaho ko, kailangan siya,” she said.

Having reached a decade since her showbiz breakthrough, Quinto is set to celebrate the milestone with a concert series, dubbed “10Q,” which will be staged across 10 dates from October to February, with livestreaming on KTX.ph.

