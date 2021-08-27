Globally, the teaser trailer generated the largest 24-hour social media conversation volume of all-time with 4.5 million mentions. Handout



The anticipation for the third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man film proved to be too much as the teaser trailer of the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ established a new 24-hour all-time record for most global views.

The official teaser trailer tallied a whopping 355.5 million trailer views in just 24 hours since its release worldwide, smashing the previous record set by “Avengers: Endgame” at 289 million views.

It was also far from the 135 million views registered by the second trailer of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Not only did the trailer set a new record, it also rewrote the numbers on social media, generating the largest 24-hour global social media conversation volume of all-time.

The clip garnered 4.5 million mentions on the digital space, 2.91 million of which came from the United States.

Just like in trailer views, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” eclipsed the numbers of “Avengers: Endgame” which had 1.94 million mentions in the US. In fact, the Spider-Man teaser generated 1.96 million mentions in just 12 hours.

Internationally, the trailer generated 1.56 million mentions in 24 hours, ahead of "Avengers: Endgame" which had 1.38 million mentions.

Meanwhile, the second Spider-Man film only generated 1.5 million mentions during the release of its own trailer.

The first trailer of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” picks up right where the last Spider-Man movie left off, with the identity of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as the friendly neighborhood hero being revealed to the world.

Now that everybody knows, Peter confides to his girlfriend MJ (played by Zendaya) that the situation is affecting a lot of people so he’s just “been thinking about how to fix all of this.”

He then asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell and reverse his identity reveal.

However, Peter’s request from Doctor Strange causes the return of a familiar villain -- Otto Octavius a.k.a Doctor Octopus.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to be released on December 17.

In 2019, Columbia Pictures’ "Spider-Man: Far From Home," the sequel to "Spider-Man: Homecoming" ($881.47 million worldwide box office in 2017), became the studios highest-grossing film of all time, taking in over $1.13 billion at the global box office.

