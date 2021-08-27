Home  >  Entertainment

Miles Ocampo, Elijah Canlas star in Over October's music video of 'Sandali Lang'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2021 01:09 PM

MANILA -- Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas star in the music video of Over October's latest single "Sandali Lang."

Directed by Carl Chavez, the five-minute music video was uploaded on the official YouTube page of the band. It was produced by director Dan Villegas.

The song about love and being out of love was released early this week and is now available on various music streaming platforms.

Over October, an alternative pop/rock band formed on October 2014, is known for the songs "Never Stop" and "Wait."

The band released its debut album "Press Play" in 2019. 

