BTS, Megan Thee Stallion release new ‘Butter’ remix

On Friday, BTS dropped an even hotter, sweeter, and cooler rework of their dance pop “Butter” with hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion.

The latest record with the “Savage” singer is the fourth version of the summer anthem following the EDM mix “Hotter,” R&B fused “Sweeter,” and rock influenced “Cooler” remixes released in July.

Sticking to the upbeat instrumentals of the original piece, the septet fired up the smooth track with rhythmic jabs from the three-time Grammy winner.

The punchy highlights Megan Thee Stallion added transformed the light-hearted dance pop “Butter” into an empowering tune, giving justice to the legal battle she had to endure with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

The drop came after the Texas court ruled in favor of Megan Thee Stallion's request to extend the temporary restraining order that would permit her to appear in "Butter.”

According to the documents the American rapper filed, the label tried to block the release of the song on the grounds that it would not be beneficial for her career.

The disagreement over BTS' remix was not the first time Megan Thee Stallion found herself at odds in a legal war with 1501.

She sued the record label in March 2020, claiming they were preventing her from launching her EP “Suga" and was granted a TRO.

In her filing that was made public, the artist said her contract with 1501 was "unconscionable," and stated she was only given $ 15,000 by the label after drawing over 1 billion streams and selling at least 300,000 tracks, which Billboard estimated to be worth around $7 million.

At present, despite the ongoing court battle, the artist remains under contract with 1501. A new hearing on her restraining order is scheduled for September 10.

Both ARMY and Megan Thee Stallion stans rallied behind the American rapper after the news broke out earlier this week by not only trending the highly-anticipated remix, but calling out the music industry for their rampant mistreatment of female artists, especially those of color.

The latest collaboration between two of the hottest music acts was well-received, pulling more than 3.5 million views in less than an hour since it was uploaded.

As of this writing, the song has already garnered over 6 million views.