MANILA -- Actress Barbie Imperial was among the guests at the birthday celebration of Sam Cruz, the sister of her boyfriend Diego Loyzaga.

On Instagram, Sam's mother Sunshine Cruz uploaded a photo of Loyzaga and Imperial with her daughter.

"Thank you guys for always being there for Sam. Sam is really blessed to have you all in her life," Sunshine wrote in the caption.

Also present at the event was Sunshine's boyfriend Macky Mathay.

Sam turned 17 last August 24. She is the daughter of Sunshine with former husband Cesar Montano, while Diego is the son of Montano with actress Teresa Loyzaga.

Last March, Sam officially entered the entertainment industry as she signed a contract with ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.

Related video: