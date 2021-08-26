A scene from 'Taya'

MANILA -- The script of director Roman Perez, Jr.’s new psycho-erotic thriller “Taya,” was completed while its writer, John Carlo “JC” Pacala, was undergoing quarantine during his bout with COVID-19.

Talk about being productive even while in lockdown. “Taya” was long pitched to its producer with its revised storyline. The production team merely got the green light in the pandemic that proved to be a challenge for Pacala. Yet, he managed to get his work done and approved despite the odds.

“Taya” stars young actor Sean De Guzman, who was launched in director Joel Lamangan’s “Anak ng Macho Dancer,” shown early this year. Starring with De Guzman in “Taya” are AJ Raval (“Death of a Girlfriend”) and newcomers Jela Cuenca and Angeli Khang.

Pacala, a 2015 Palanca awardee for his short story, “Ang Reynang Espada at mga Pusa,” was one of the scriptwriters of Arjo Atayde’s award-winning action-drama series, “Bagman” (2019) and Carlo Catu’s dramatic film, “Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon” (2018).

Admittedly, another major challenge that Pacala dealt with while completing the script for “Tala” was being gay. “I’m gay at kailangan kong hubaran sa isip ko ang tatlong babae,” Pacala told ABS-CBN News. “Very exciting siya for me, kasi bago siya para sa akin.”

Finished back in 2019, the storyline of “Taya” was updated to make the narrative more Gen Z. “Mas bata ang pakiramdam ng pelikula,” noted Perez. “Lahat nilatag namin sa artista. No inhibitions na kaming lahat.”

Perez, his producer June Rufino and associate producer Ianne Oandasan made sure to clear everything with all their cast members who were handpicked for their roles, before starting the shoot this month.

“Nilatag na naming lahat sa kanila,” Perez said. “Recorded naman lahat ng meetings namin. Feeling ko, wala na silang questions at gagawin nilang lahat. Wala na kaming inhibitions. Naniniwala sila sa story at kumakapit ng lahat ang characters.”

As early as May, the crew had already selected possible locations needed for the shoot. “Kasado na kami at preparado na lahat,” Perez said. “Hinihintay na lang namin ang tamang timing ng shoot. Ready na kami at nag prepare kami ng mahaba-habang panahon para sa actual shoot.”

The entire month of June was devoted to research, cinematography and design. “We broke down the script,” Perez said. “We are still determining the effects, proper camera movement and approach to the filming.”

Perez, who earlier megged the bold drama thriller, “Adan” (2019), insisted “Taya” is bolder and more urban, compared to “Adan” which had a rural theme.

“Mas bago, mas sagad, mas baliw,” Perez said of his latest film project. “Mas wild pa ito sa lahat ng nagawa kong pelikula in the past.”

Yet, similar to his stars in “Adan,” Perez prepared his young leads in “Taya,” especially the newcomers. “Ano ang itataya at ano ang kayang itaya ng mga online prostitution ngayon?” Perez asked.

“Lahat ngayon, digital na. Pipindot ka lang, may dadating na sa bahay mo. Ano ang kaya nilang itaya? Ang kanilang sarili at ang kanilang katawan.”

Perez insisted he is a motivational director. He previously worked with two beauty queens – Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza in “The Housemaid,” an adaptation of a South Korean sexy drama; and Binibining Pilipinas Tourism 2013 Cindy Miranda in “Adan.”

“Nako-convince ko na lahat ng mga nandito sa ‘Taya’ kasama ng narrative at kasama ng character,” Perez said. “Matagal na workshop ito, kaya pino-process talaga.”

From the start, Perez asked his cast what they can give to their respective roles and what they cannot do. “Nagtitiwala naman kami kay Direk,” Raval said. “Alam namin hindi niya kami pababayaan.”

Raval heeded what actress Rosanna Roces earlier told her when they worked together last year in Darryl Yap’s “Paglaki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar.”

“Sabi ni Mama Osang, ‘Bago ka pumasok ng pagpapa-sexy, kailangan buong-buo ang loob mo. Kailangan wala kang pakialam sa sasabihin ng ibang tao.’ Lagi kong tinatandaan ‘yun,” Raval said.

“Ang feeling ko ang pagiging sexy ng babae, ‘yun ang nag-empower sa kanila. At the same time, hindi naman ako perfect. Hindi ganu’ng kaganda ang skin ko at katawan ko. At least, na-boost ko ang loob ng ibang girls. Malakas ang loob ko na magpakita ng skin.”

Raval is not too confident about baring her body in front of the camera, although she is not insecure about her height, skin color or even her breasts.

“Nasa stage ako na nai-insecure pa rin ako sa sarili ko,” Raval said. “Inaaral ko paano mahalin ang sarili. Ang insecurity ko ang skin ko. Nung bata kasi ako, palagi akong nadadapa, nahuhulog, nasusugat. Nagkaroon ako ng maraming marks sa katawan.”

Raval assured she’s ready to show some skin in “Taya,” but not frontal nudity and definitely not all out. “There are certain parts na ipapakita at pinag-usapan na namin ng manager ko,” she said.

Khang, for her part, admitted she was initially surprised with the daring parts her role calls for in her launching project. Yet, she attested she’s ready with the demands of her character.

“Kung ano ang maibabato sa akin, kaya kong paghandaan,” Khang said. “Direk explained everything to me. My manager also talked to me about my role. As of now, lahat naman okay sa akin.”

Meanwhile, De Guzman who made a name for himself in “Anak ng Macho Dancer,” insisted he is out to prove his acting talent even more in “Taya.”

“Nasa stage na ako ngayon na hindi lang puro hubad ang pwede kong ipakita,” De Guzman insisted. “May acting din naman at may ibubuga din. ‘Yan ang pwede kong ipakita.

“Maraming artists whom I look up to now. Sobrang galing nila and I admire them. Sinasabi ko sa sarili ko, balang araw, magiging ganu’n din akong kagaling tulad nila.”

De Guzman is looking forward to working in “Taya,” his sophomore acting bid. “Sobrang excited kami na mag-start na ng shooting, kasi iba talaga ang story,” he said. “First ko ang ‘Taya’ with Viva at sobrang thankful ako na nabigyan ako ng ganitong kagandang project.”