44th Gawad Urian: Nominees named

The nominees for best actress in the 44th Gawad Urian. Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino

MANILA — The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released on Thursday its list of nominees for the 44th edition of the prestigious Gawad Urian.

The sci-fi thriller “Midnight in a Perfect World” led with nine nominations, including best picture and best director for Dodo Dayao.

Lav Diaz’s “Lahi, Hayop” is in the running for eight trophies; while “Kintsugi,” “Watch List,” and “Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story” are up for seven each.

“Hayop Ka,” the lone animated film nominated, is also the automatic winner of the best animation category.

Best actress nominees include Charlie Dizon, who won the equivalent award for the same film, “Fan Girl,” in the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF); and Shaina Magdayao, who was awarded best supporting actress for the same role in “Tagpuan,” in the Christmas festival.

The nominees for best actor in the 44th Gawad Urian. Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino

Nominees for best actor, meanwhile, include Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson, lead actors of “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” which won 2nd best picture in the MMFF.

The nominees for best documentary, best short film, as well as the recipients of the Dekada awards and the Natatanging Gawad Award were not yet announced.

The 44th Gawad Urian awarding ceremony will be held on October 6, with livestreaming on YouTube and the organization’s Facebook page.

Here is the full list of nominees in this year’s Gawad Urian:

BEST SOUND

Aswang

Fan Girl

Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story

Kintsugi

Lahi, Hayop

Midnight in a Perfect World

BEST MUSIC

The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Fan Girl

Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story

The Highest Peak

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Midnight in a Perfect World

BEST EDITING

Alter Me

Aswang

Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story

He Who is Without Sin

Kintsugi

Magikland

Memories of Forgetting

Midnight in a Perfect World

A Thousand Cuts

Watch List

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alter Me

Aswang

The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Fan Girl

Finding Agnes

Kintsugi

Lahi, Hayop

Magikland

Malaya

Midnight in a Perfect World

Memories of Forgetting

Untrue

Watch List

BEST PRODUCITON DESIGN

Alter Me

Finding Agnes

Kintsugi

Malaya

Magikland

Memories of Forgetting

Midnight in a Perfect World

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Untrue

Watch List

BEST SCREENPLAY

The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story

Kintsugi

Lahi, Hayop

Memories of Forgetting

Midnight in a Perfect World

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Watch List

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sandy Andalong (Finding Agnes)

Lolita Carbon (Lahi, Hayop)

Dexter Doria (Memories of Forgetting)

Hazel Orencio (Lahi, Hayop)

Bing Pimentel (Midnight in a Perfect World)

BEST ACTOR

Elijah Canlas (He Who is Without Sin)

Enchong Dee (Alter Me)

Noel Escondo (Memories of Forgetting)

Keann Johnson (The Boy Foretold by the Stars)

Nanding Josef (Lahi, Hayop)

Adrian Lindayag (The Boy Foretold by the Stars)

Zanjoe Marudo (Malaya)

JC Santos (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets)

BEST ACTRESS

Jasmine Curtis-Smith (Alter Me)

Galiza de Castro (Midnigt in a Perfect World)

Alessandra de Rossi (Watch List)

Charlie Dizon (Fan Girl)

Shaina Magdayao (Tagpuan)

Bela Padilla (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets)

Lovi Poe (Malaya)

Sue Ramirez (Finding Agnes)

Cristine Reyes (Untrue)

BEST DIRECTOR

Joselito Altarejos (Memories of Forgetting)

Alyx Arumpac (Aswang)

Dodo Dayao (Midnight in a Perfect World)

Lav Diaz (Lahi, Hayop)

Ramona Diaz (A Thousand Cuts)

Dolly Dulu (The Boy Foretold by the Stars)

Lawrence Fajardo (Kintsugi)

Antoinette Jadaone (Fan Girl)

Avid Liongoren (Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story)

Ben Rekhi (Watch List)

Irene Villamor (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets)

BEST ANIMATION

Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story (winner)

BEST PICTURE