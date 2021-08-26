44th Gawad Urian: Nominees named

MANILA — The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released on Thursday its list of nominees for the 44th edition of the prestigious Gawad Urian.
The sci-fi thriller “Midnight in a Perfect World” led with nine nominations, including best picture and best director for Dodo Dayao.
Lav Diaz’s “Lahi, Hayop” is in the running for eight trophies; while “Kintsugi,” “Watch List,” and “Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story” are up for seven each.
“Hayop Ka,” the lone animated film nominated, is also the automatic winner of the best animation category.
Best actress nominees include Charlie Dizon, who won the equivalent award for the same film, “Fan Girl,” in the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF); and Shaina Magdayao, who was awarded best supporting actress for the same role in “Tagpuan,” in the Christmas festival.
Nominees for best actor, meanwhile, include Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson, lead actors of “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” which won 2nd best picture in the MMFF.
The nominees for best documentary, best short film, as well as the recipients of the Dekada awards and the Natatanging Gawad Award were not yet announced.
The 44th Gawad Urian awarding ceremony will be held on October 6, with livestreaming on YouTube and the organization’s Facebook page.
Here is the full list of nominees in this year’s Gawad Urian:
BEST SOUND
- Aswang
- Fan Girl
- Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story
- Kintsugi
- Lahi, Hayop
- Midnight in a Perfect World
BEST MUSIC
- The Boy Foretold by the Stars
- Fan Girl
- Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story
- The Highest Peak
- On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Midnight in a Perfect World
BEST EDITING
- Alter Me
- Aswang
- Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story
- He Who is Without Sin
- Kintsugi
- Magikland
- Memories of Forgetting
- Midnight in a Perfect World
- A Thousand Cuts
- Watch List
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Alter Me
- Aswang
- The Boy Foretold by the Stars
- Fan Girl
- Finding Agnes
- Kintsugi
- Lahi, Hayop
- Magikland
- Malaya
- Midnight in a Perfect World
- Memories of Forgetting
- Untrue
- Watch List
BEST PRODUCITON DESIGN
- Alter Me
- Finding Agnes
- Kintsugi
- Malaya
- Magikland
- Memories of Forgetting
- Midnight in a Perfect World
- On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Untrue
- Watch List
BEST SCREENPLAY
- The Boy Foretold by the Stars
- Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story
- Kintsugi
- Lahi, Hayop
- Memories of Forgetting
- Midnight in a Perfect World
- On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
- Watch List
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Sandy Andalong (Finding Agnes)
- Lolita Carbon (Lahi, Hayop)
- Dexter Doria (Memories of Forgetting)
- Hazel Orencio (Lahi, Hayop)
- Bing Pimentel (Midnight in a Perfect World)
BEST ACTOR
- Elijah Canlas (He Who is Without Sin)
- Enchong Dee (Alter Me)
- Noel Escondo (Memories of Forgetting)
- Keann Johnson (The Boy Foretold by the Stars)
- Nanding Josef (Lahi, Hayop)
- Adrian Lindayag (The Boy Foretold by the Stars)
- Zanjoe Marudo (Malaya)
- JC Santos (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets)
BEST ACTRESS
- Jasmine Curtis-Smith (Alter Me)
- Galiza de Castro (Midnigt in a Perfect World)
- Alessandra de Rossi (Watch List)
- Charlie Dizon (Fan Girl)
- Shaina Magdayao (Tagpuan)
- Bela Padilla (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets)
- Lovi Poe (Malaya)
- Sue Ramirez (Finding Agnes)
- Cristine Reyes (Untrue)
BEST DIRECTOR
- Joselito Altarejos (Memories of Forgetting)
- Alyx Arumpac (Aswang)
- Dodo Dayao (Midnight in a Perfect World)
- Lav Diaz (Lahi, Hayop)
- Ramona Diaz (A Thousand Cuts)
- Dolly Dulu (The Boy Foretold by the Stars)
- Lawrence Fajardo (Kintsugi)
- Antoinette Jadaone (Fan Girl)
- Avid Liongoren (Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story)
- Ben Rekhi (Watch List)
- Irene Villamor (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets)
BEST ANIMATION
- Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story (winner)
BEST PICTURE
- Aswang
- Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story
- Kintsugi
- Lahi, Hayop
- Midnight in a Perfect World
- A Thousand Cuts
- Watch List