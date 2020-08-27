LOOK: Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo excite fans with new project

MANILA – It looks like Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are gearing up for a surprise for their fans.

This, after Karla Estrada posted on Instagram a photo of her son and Bernardo while they are inside a recording studio.

Without giving away much details, Estrada wrote in the caption: “Excited for this!!! Abangan! 08-31-2020.”

As seen in the photos, both Padilla and Bernardo have the ABS-CBN ribbon pinned on their chest while they appear to be recording a song.

ABS-CBN creative manager Kathrina Sanchez shared a similar update on her Twitter account, leaving Bernardo and Padilla’s fans more excited about the project.

“Ang SAYA. Nakakabuhay ng dugo,” Sanchez tweeted before tagging the real-life couple.

The last time Bernardo and Padilla appeared together on screen was when they celebrated their eighth anniversary on “ASAP Natin To” with a duet.