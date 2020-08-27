Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo excite fans with new project

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2020 12:19 PM

MANILA – It looks like Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are gearing up for a surprise for their fans.

This, after Karla Estrada posted on Instagram a photo of her son and Bernardo while they are inside a recording studio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARLA ESTRADA (@karlaestrada1121) on

Without giving away much details, Estrada wrote in the caption: “Excited for this!!! Abangan! 08-31-2020.”

As seen in the photos, both Padilla and Bernardo have the ABS-CBN ribbon pinned on their chest while they appear to be recording a song. 

ABS-CBN creative manager Kathrina Sanchez shared a similar update on her Twitter account, leaving Bernardo and Padilla’s fans more excited about the project.

“Ang SAYA. Nakakabuhay ng dugo,” Sanchez tweeted before tagging the real-life couple.

The last time Bernardo and Padilla appeared together on screen was when they celebrated their eighth anniversary on “ASAP Natin To” with a duet.

Read More:  Kathryn Bernardo   Daniel Padilla  