Lea Salonga recalls 'virtual duet' with Regine Velasquez



MANILA – “You can be in your 50s and you still have something to look forward to.”

This was the main takeaway of Lea Salonga after her virtual duet with Regine Velasquez when the latter had an online concert in April to celebrate her birthday.

In an interview with G3 San Diego, Salonga shared what it was like working with Velasquez and getting to sing with her for the first time.

“Here’s the funny thing, we didn’t get to actually work together in the traditional sense,” Salonga began.

“There was a sequence of how everything came together. They sent me the minus one which was created by her musical director Raul Mitra. I got that. I put my video and vocals together and I sent it back. That’s what I did,” she said.

Salonga said it was Velasquez who worked around the vocals that she did and Mitra “added whatever else needed to be added later on.”

While technically it was the first time they actually did a duet, Salonga explained there was no way they could do it live at that time.

“There’s always gonna be a one or two-second delay. It’s impossible for any two people to sing together until that is figured out, or one of the pair is constantly conscious of the delay. It’s always singing either a beat ahead or a beat behind. Mentally it’s difficult,” she said.

For this reason, Salonga said she and Velasquez have yet to actually work together and that is something she is excited about in the future.

“We’ll be older. She just turned 50 and I am turning 50. The moral of the story is you can be in your 50s and you still have something to look forward to, na hindi pa tapos ang buhay,” she said.