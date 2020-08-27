Katy Perry welcomes first child with Orlando Bloom

Congratulations are in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The couple finally welcomed their first child together, which they announced on Thursday (Manila time).

They named their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said in a statement released by UNICEF.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes,” the couple added.

As parents to a newborn, Perry and Bloom said it breaks their hearts and they empathize with struggling parents since due to COVID-19, “many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases.”

That's why Perry and Bloom have set up a donation page to celebrate their baby’s arrival.

“By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity,” the couple said.

Perry first confirmed her pregnancy last March through the music video of “Never Worn White.”