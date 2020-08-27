Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre nominated for best actress in 43rd Gawad Urian

MANILA – Prized Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo and Nadine Lustre are among the nominees for best actress in this year’s Gawan Urian Awards.

The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (MPP), an organization of respected film critics, announced the list on Thursday morning through their official Facebook page.

Bernardo is nominated for her performance as a domestic helper in Hong Kong in “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” while Lustre got the nod for her portrayal of Maya in the movie “Ulan.”

If Lustre wins, it will be a back-to-back victory for her, having won the Best Actress award from Gawad Urian last year for “Never Not Love You.”

Bernardo and Lustre are up against nine other actresses including Bela Padilla ("Mañanita"), Alessandra de Rossi ("Lucid"), Max Eigenmann ("Verdict"), Angie Ferro ("Lola Igna"), Jean Garcia ("Watch Me Kill"), Janine Gutierrez ("Babae at Baril"), Sue Prado ("Alma Ata"), Ruby Ruiz ("Iska") and late screen veteran Anita Linda ("Circa").

Bernardo's leading man in “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” Alden Richards, is up for best actor for his performance in the Star Cinema blockbuster. He will be competing with Louise Abuel ("Edward"), Oliver Aquino ("Jino to Mari"), Gold Azeron ("Metamorphosis"), Raymond Bagatsing ("Quezon’s Game"), Royce Cabrera ("Fuccbois"), Elijah Canlas ("Kalel, 15"), Gio Gahol ("Sila Sila"), Joel Lamangan ("Ang Hupa") and Jansen Magpusao ("John Denver Trending").

The MPP has yet to announce when and how this year’s awarding ceremony will take place.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 43rd Gawad Urian:

BEST PICTURE

Babae at Baril

Cleaners

Edward

Ang Hupa

Huwebes, Huwebes

John Denver Trending

Kalel, 15

Metamorphosis

BEST ACTRESS

Kathryn Bernardo (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Alessandra de Rossi (Lucid)

Max Eigenmann (Verdict)

Angie Ferro (Lola Igna)

Jean Garcia (Watch Me Kill)

Janine Gutierrez (Babae at Baril)

Nadine Lustre (Ulan)

Anita Linda (Circa)

Bela Padilla (Mañanita)

Sue Prado (Alma Ata)

Ruby Ruiz (Iska)

BEST ACTOR

Louise Abuel (Edward)

Oliver Aquino (Jino to Mari)

Gold Azeron (Metamorphosis)

Raymond Bagatsing (Quezon’s Game)

Royce Cabrera (Fuccbois)

Elijah Canlas (Kalel, 15)

Gio Gahol (Sila Sila)

Joel Lamangan (Ang Hupa)

Jansen Magpusao (John Denver Trending)

Alden Richards (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Yayo Aguila (Metamorphosis)

Pinky Amador (Ang Hupa)

Perla Bautista (Ulan)

Angie Castrence (Iska)

Cherie Gil (Kaputol)

Maricel Laxa (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Meryll Soriano (John Denver Trending)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ricky Davao (Fuccbois)

Dido Dela Paz (Edward)

Topper Fabregas (Sila Sila)

Yves Flores (Lola Igna)

Kristoffer King (Verdict)

Noel John Noval (Huwebes, Huwebes)

JC Santos (Babae at Baril)

BEST DIRECTOR

Glennn Barit (Cleaners)

Arden Rod Condez (John Denver Trending)

Lav Diaz (Ang Hupa)

Jun Lana (Kalel, 15)

Arnel Mordoquio (Alma Ata)

Thop Nazareno (Edward)

Rae Red (Babae at Baril)

Je Tiglao (Metamorphosis)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Glennn Barit (Cleaners)

John Bedia (Edward)

Arden Rod Condez (John Denver Trending)

Lav Diaz (Ang Hupa)

Don Gerardo Frasco (Huwebes, Huwebes)

Jun Lana (Kalel, 15)

Rae Red (Babae at Baril)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Tey Clamor (Lola Igna)

Tey Clamor (Babae at Baril)

Tey Clamor (Metamorphosis)

Mycko David (Jino to Mari)

Neil Daza (Ulan)

Lav Diaz and Daniel Uy (Ang Hupa)

Steven Evangelio (Cleaners)

Odyssey Flores (Mañanita)

Don Gerardo Frasco (Huwebes, Huwebes)

Cyprus Lilim (Alma Ata)

Carlo Canlas Mendoza (Kalel, 15)

Joshua Reyes (Verdict)

Rommel Sales (John Denver Trending)

Marcin Szocinski (Watch Me Kill)

BEST EDITING

Jr Cabrera and Thop Nazareno (Edward)

Diego Marx Dobles and Jay Altajeros (Jino to Mari)

Diego Marx Dobles (Verdict)

Brian Gonzales and Jet Leyco (For My Alien Friend)

Noah Loyola and Che Tagyamon (Cleaners)

Ilsa Malsi (Babae at Baril)

Ilsa Malsi (Sila Sila)

Carlo Francisco Manatad (Fuccbois)

Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino (Kalel, 15)

Renard Torres (Ulan)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ferdue Abuel (Ulan)

Maolen Fadul (Kalel, 15)

Alvin Francisco (Edward)

Eero Yves Francisco (Babae at Baril)

Matthew Rosen (Quezon’s Game)

Connie Valera (Watch Me Kill)

BEST MUSIC

Teresa Barrozo (Kalel, 15)

Glennn Barit (Cleaners)

Len Calvo and Adriane Macalipay (Ulan)

Divino Dayacap (Metamorphosis)

Jude Giatamondoc and Cindy Velasquez (Huwebes, Huwebes)

Fatima Nerikka Salim and Immanuel Verona (Babae at Baril)

BEST SOUND

Vince Jan Banta, Mikko Quizon and RJ Cantos (Ulan)

Bryan Dumaguina (Watch Me Kill)

Albert Michael Idioma, Aian Louie Caro and Lamberio Casas (Kalel, 15)

Jet Leyco and Brian Gonzales (For My Alien Friend)

Daryl Libongco, Aerial Ellyson Mallari, RJ Cantos and Mikko Quizon (Sila Sila)

John Michael Perez and Daryl Libongco (Cleaners)

John Michael Peres and Mikko Quizon (Mañanita)

Roy Santos (Edward)