Chat with Jodi, Sam, Iza, Maricel live in 'Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin: Unscripted'

MANILA -- Fans and viewers of Kapamilya's newest series "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" now have the chance to chat with the show's lead stars via “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin: Unscripted,” every Monday and Friday on Kapamilya Online Live.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin: Unscripted” streams during the series’ commercial gaps on Kapamilya Channel.

“Unscripted” first streamed during the show’s pilot episode last August 17, where Jodi Sta. Maria, Iza Calzado, and Sam Milby surprised thousands of Kapamilya Online Live viewers with their behind-the-scene stories while making the series.

"Ang Sa Ay Akin," the first Kapamilya teleserye to fully launch on digital, is under the direction of F.M. Reyes and Avel Sunpongco, and is produced by JRB Creative Production.

It airs weeknights after “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.