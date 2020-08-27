3 Pinoy short films nominated at Bangkok ASEAN filmfest

Tokwifi and Excuse Me, Miss, Miss, Miss' Facebook pages

MANILA — The productions nominated for the first-ever Short Film Competition of the Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival include three entries from the Philippines, it was revealed this Thursday.

They are “Tokwifi,” or “Star,” by Carla Pulido Ocampo, “Excuse Me, Miss, Miss, Miss” by Sonny Calvento, and “To Calm the Pig Inside” by Joanna Vasquez Arong.

The three will be competing with 12 other entries from Singapore, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

“Tokwifi” is a movie about a 1950s mestiza star trapped inside a television that fell from the sky and her love story with a Bontok Igorot man. It was named the best film of the 2020 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

“Excuse Me, Miss, Miss, Miss” is a satirical take on the plight of contractual workers in the country, while “To Calm the Pig Inside” is a poetic contemplation of the scars “Yolanda” left with the people of Tacloban.

You can check out the trailers for the films below:

“Tokwifi”

“Excuse Me, Miss, Miss, Miss”

“To Calm the Pig Inside”

To Calm the Pig Inside Trailer_2020 from Joanna Vasquez Arong on Vimeo.

The winner of the ASEAN Short Film competition will receive a cash prize of $2,000.

A jury prize and a special mention award will also be handed out.

The winner will be announced on September 6.

The Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival 2020 is organized by Thailand's Ministry of Culture.

It aims to promote Southeast Asian films with a further aim of fostering cooperation among the neighboring countries to drive the movie industry of the region forward.