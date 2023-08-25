Music newcomer Lizzie Aguinaldo. Instagram: @lizzie.aguinaldo

MANILA - Fifteen-year-old newbie singer Aurora Elizabeth Aguinaldo, simply known as Lizzie, is ready to make a name for herself in the local music scene.

But her first shot to stardom comes with a lot of pressure, especially when she revealed that she is the great great granddaughter of the Philippines’ first president, Emilio Aguinaldo.

She says she would often blush in school every time her "Lolo Miyong" would be the topic in their History class.

Lizzie was around 7 or 8 years old when she discovered her love for music, which turned out to be her stress reliever, mood setter and creative outlet.

Music runs in the family, according to her, but she is not aware if the former president, was also into music.

Lizzie is currently signed with Star Music and has already released two singles — "Baka Pwede Na" and "Lato-Lato", both composed and written by director-composer Joven Tan. Lato-Lato is a love song that they referenced with how kids play ‘lato-lato’.

Her musical idols include Taylor Swift and local artists Moira and Sarah Geronimo.

She wishes to collaborate with Geronimo and such other OPM stars as Rico Blanco, Zild, P-pop groups SB19 and BINI.

