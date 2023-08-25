Vice Ganda is Shopee PH's newest brand ambassador

MANILA — 'It’s Showtime!' host Vice Ganda is the newest face of Shopee Philippines.

During the kickoff of Shopee’s 9.9 campaign on Wednesday, the comedy superstar joked that she felt sad when he was first asked to be the e-commerce platform’s latest brand ambassador.

“I was kind of sad. Why? Because I realized and I asked myself, Shopee, what took you so long? Charot. Of course I was very happy, napatalon ako sa tuwa,” she said.

Turning serious, Vice Ganda said she considered the role to be a blessing and that accepting the offer was a ‘no-brainer’ because of their common goal which is to uplift people and to bring them joy.

“Lalo na nung pandemic, ang daming taong sinama nila sa survival nila. Andaming nabigyan ng trabaho, andaming nabigyan ng serbisyo, andaming napasaya ng Shopee. E yun din naman ang gusto ko, dumami ang mapapasaya ko,” she said.

Shopee PH’s Head of Business Intelligence Martin Yu also described Vice Ganda to be a good fit for the brand because of her energy and universal appeal.

RELATED VIDEO