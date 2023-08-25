Our 8 favorite B-sides from K-pop group ATEEZ

K-pop group ATEEZ. Photo: Twitter/@ATEEZofficial

Since its debut in 2018, the eight-member boy group ATEEZ has carved its own niche in the K-pop scene with its string of thrilling, cinematic singles and high-octane performances.

The act with around 4 million X (formerly Twitter) followers first visited the Philippines last year for an event with other K-pop artists at the Araneta Coliseum, offering a preview of what fans collectively called ATINY can expect from their own shows.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Now, the octet — composed of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — is set to return to the Big Dome on September 16 for its "The Fellowship: Break The Wall" world tour, marking its first solo outing in the country.

With the concert taking place in a few weeks, we rounded up our favorite ATEEZ B-sides to hype up ATINY and recommend to people who may be curious of what K-pop's "pirate-idols" have to offer.

While we picked only eight songs because of the number's significance to the group, we're certain it's not enough to capture all of the hidden gems from ATEEZ's discography. Honorable mentions include "Promise," "Dancing Like Butterfly Wings," "Fever," "The Leaders," "Rocky" and "Django."

Twilight

Released in 2018 under ATEEZ's debut extended play (EP), "Twilight" opens with a gentle piano-backed verse courtesy of San and Jongho that quickly morphs into a charming tropical house treat. The song talks about the emotions one feels while watching the sunset with a loved one.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Utopia

ATEEZ's third EP, "Treasure Ep.3: One to All," boasts a lot of standout moments. And the rousing "Utopia" — in which the boys sing about their resolve to achieve a dream that seems "out of reach" — makes for a perfect opener. Who could ever forget Seonghwa's soaring vocals in the chorus, followed by the anthemic lines "We can touch utopia / We can reach there, utopia"?

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Win

Taken from the group's first full album, "Win" conveys ATEEZ's determination to succeed while venturing towards an unknown path. Percussions drive the verses, giving off an extravagant feel as the song slowly builds before dropping into a chorus that spotlights the members' deep voices. True to the structure of most ATEEZ songs, "Win" features a climactic outro, stuffed with electronic sounds.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Horizon

Anchored on a distorted vocal loop, "Horizon" — released as a part of the group's fourth EP — is a blend of EDM and hip-hop that delivers a bouncy chorus and club-banger energy. In the song, the octet express a yearning to get a glimpse of what lies unseen "beyond the horizon."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Good Lil Boy

Found in the group's fifth EP "Zero: Fever Part.1," "Good Lil Boy" borrows elements from reggae and the exhilarating drum-and-bass genre. Lyrically, ATEEZ encourage the titular "little boy" to keep going despite being on a path riddled with challenges.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Take Me Home

In this standout track from "Zero: Fever Part.2," the members of ATEEZ refuse to "be alone anymore" and plead for somebody to "take me home," against a mesmerizing synth-pop instrumental and a delicious saxophone that takes the song to the finish line.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Cyberpunk

With lyrics and a sound reflecting the dystopian theme of "The World Ep.1: Movement," the dark yet enchanting EDM-based "Cyberpunk" follows a person who feels "numb as if I'm paralyzed" but has the strong desire to "feel alive."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

This World

Kicking off the group's latest release "The World Ep.2: Outlaw" is "This World," which plays out like a subtle rock song with tinges of drum-and-bass, evoking a sense of danger as Jongho proclaims, "I'm ready for the dark / I'm ready for this world."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.