Maris Racal opens first business venture in La Union

Photo from Maris Racal's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actress and singer Maris Racal reached another milestone in her life -- becoming a businesswoman.

Racal on Friday proudly shared to her fans that she has opened a cafe in the tourist-favorite location La Union – her first business venture.

Located at Port San Juan, the actress opened the SOC (Stream of Consciousness) Coffee.

“Ma, may coffee shop na ako! I hope u guys support my first ever business venture! Located at @portsanjuan , La Union,” she wrote on Instagram.

Racal recently starred in a Cinemalaya entry “Marupok AF” which is a dark comedy-thriller film, inspired by a true story on travails of online dating that went viral on Twitter.

She also went for a vacation in Italy with her boyfriend OPM icon Rico Blanco last June.

On Instagram, Racal shared several pictures with famous tourist spots in Milan as their background.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021.

In a previous interview, Racal said she feels safe and at peace whenever her boyfriend is around.

RELATED VIDEO