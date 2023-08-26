LOOK: Lie Reposposa reunites with British boyfriend

MANILA – After six months, former “Pinoy Big Brother” alumna Lie Reposposa returned to the arms of her British boyfriend, Paul Joshua Marsden.

After being the subject of cheating allegations, it appears that all is well between Reposposa and Marsden as the former dropped a cozy photo of them.

A video clip also showed the former PBB housemate picking up Marsden from the airport.

Earlier this month, Reposposa dropped a sweet photo with her boyfriend on Instagram which seemed to be a response to rumors that she is having an affair with another man.

She did not include any caption and has restricted the comment box in the post. Marsden also posted the same photo on his Instagram account.

The post came just a day after netizens tagged her in a viral video of a girl kissing a foreigner in a bar.

According to speculations, it was Reposposa who was in the video, but the man was not her boyfriend.

Last April, Reposposa denied reports that she is now engaged to Marsden, clarifying that she only received a promise ring from her boyfriend.

Reposposa joined “PBB” in 2019 and placed sixth in the finale of the reality series. She later released a single billed as “Sana Sana” in the same year.

She also participated in “It’s Showtime” singing contest “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”



Related video: