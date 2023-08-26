Kapuso Miguel Tanfelix opens ‘Showtime’ episode

Screengrab from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – It is becoming a habit – a Kapuso star opening ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime!” Saturday’s episode.

This time, it was GMA heartthrob Miguel Tanfelix who graced the noontime program, adding to the growing list of Kapuso artists who have performed on “Showtime” stage.

According to the actor, who danced his way to kick off the Saturday show, he is all for unity among TV networks.

“Natuwa ako kasi para sakin, pag nagkakaisa yung mga tao, masaya ako dun. So, very excited ako mag-perform dito,” he said.

Tanfelix also revealed that he is looking forward to sharing a dance production with “Showtime” host Vhong Navarro in the future to which the latter echoed.

“Alam mo sabi ko nga sa mga staff namin, magaling sumayaw ito. Napapanood ko. Paghahandaan namin ni Miguel yan. Gagawa tayo ng prod, Miguel,” Navarro replied.

Before leaving the show, the actor also danced the viral dance craze “Mini Miss U” and joined the fun in the segment “Rampanalo.”

Tanfelix is the latest Kapuso star to visit the noontime program of ABS-CBN since its transfer to GMA-owned GTV Channel in July.

Recently, Michael V, Manilyn Reyenes, Ysabel Ortega, Andrea Torres, Jasmine Curtis, Bianca Umali, Ken Chan, and Julie Anne San Jose also performed on “Showtime.”

RELATED VIDEO