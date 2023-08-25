Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Award-winning actress Judy Ann Santos just wrapped up filming the Philippine adaptation of the French series "Call my Agent."

Juday revealed it took them 10 months to film the whole project, with Erik Matti at the helm.

"Finally, we’re done after filming for 10 months. It’s a very, very fun project. I’m so excited for everyone to see it. It’s different. Different in a way na it showcases what’s really happening inside the industry."

What’s next after this?

Juday said she has received quite a number of story pitches but nothing for the rumored project with Claudine Barretto.

"Wala pa. May inquiry. Tungkol sa schedule, pero walang nagpi-pitch ng konsepto."

Meanwhile, Juday clarified why her movie with Sam Milby ‘The Diary of Mrs. Winter’ took a pause.

"I’m hoping na matuloy siya... because it’s something na nasabi na namin; (that's) one. Two, it’s a Ricky Lee script and it’s my first time to work with Direk Rahyan Carlos. So, pinagpe-pray ko na sana matulo. Pero kung hindi matuloy, eh 'di hindi siya para sa akin."

‘Sa pagkakaalam ko, (tuloy siya). Na-push back, kasi hindi lumabas ang visa ko. Sa visa ko nagkaproblema. And then, naubusan na kami ng winter. So, I think at some point, we will just wait for the next winter to come and hopefully by that time, nakalabas na ang visa ko."