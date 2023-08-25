'Dirty Linen' review: How seeking justice resonated with Filipino audience

While a story of a family seeking justice may not be new to the audience, revenge drama series "Dirty Linen" got the Filipino audience hooked on their TVs as the show resonated to them over the past 7 months. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — While a story of a family seeking justice may not be new, revenge drama series "Dirty Linen" still got the Filipino audience hooked as its themes resonated among viewers over the past seven months.

Pegged as #TeamResbak, the characters of Alexa (Janine Gutierrez), Olan (Joel Torre), Lala (Jennica Garcia), and Max (Christian), plotted revenge for their missing loved ones accused of stealing money from the Fiero family.

As they try to infiltrate the Fiero mansion, they will unearth the family's flaws and, later on, find out the demise of their family, fueling their desire to seek justice.

For lead star Janine Gutierrez, this narrative is close to the hearts of many Filipinos as they were able to relate to the story and has viewed it in the lives of their kababayans in the marginalized sectors.

"Napapanahon din kasi 'yung kwento ... marami ang nakaka-experience ng ganitong injustice, importante rin siguro na pag-usapan at in a way ina-advocate ng kwento ng 'Dirty Linen' 'yung mga taong napagbibintangan ng mali o hindi nabibigyan ng hustisiya. I think 'yun din talaga 'yung naging hook nung istorya na totoong nangyayari 'to sa ibang tao," Gutierrez told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

Later on, the audience will learn of the Fieros' past and how it led them to be who they are in the story. Their tragic past filled with issues such as abuse, homophobia, mental health, among others, made viewers learn where they're coming from.

"Hindi na black and white ngayon 'yung kontrabida na caricature, ngayon napapaisip na sila na lahat ng mga tao may pinanggagalingan, kaya siya naging ganito kasi may masakit siyang pinagdaanan," John Arcilla, who plays the role of Carlos, said.

"Ang nagiging problema lang ay kung 'yung tao na 'yun ay gumagawa siya ng paraan para maging mabuting tao or ginamit niya 'yung pain niya sa past para lalong makasakit ng kapwa, magkaiba 'yung dalawang 'yun, kaya ka nagiging total villain kasi sa halip na magsisi ka iyong mga ginagawa, ginagawa mo, pinaghihigantihan mo lalo 'yung masakit na nangyayari sa'yo, hindi ka nagbabago, kaya siya naging villain," he added.

"Kapag nakikita ng audience 'yung side ng 'villain,' naiintindihan nila kung bakit naging ganoon 'yung tao, sa totoong buhay naman kasi ang tingin mo sa sarili mo bida ... hindi naman natin sinasabi na porke naiintindihan na ng ating audience 'yung villains, tama na siya, tumalino 'yung audience mo, kailangan pa rin nilang umisip na paano nila ibi-vindicate 'yung isang tao para maging mabuti."

Director Onat Diaz said that "Dirty Linen" hopes that people would remember their characters not just mere storylines but humans that they can learn a valuable lesson.

"Alam naman natin na maraming injustices na nangyayari sa bansa natin, sa iba't ibang mga tao, what is this trying to mirror is the reality of life that some injustices are deemed to happen. We're just trying to tell a story that once's desire for revenge if left unchecked can lead to something as bloody as this," Diaz said.

"I would want them to remember the story kung ano 'yung cautionary tale ng one's desire for vengeance can lead to really nasty things. I would want them to remember the tale and the caution that brings with it," he added.

"Kasi 'yung mga characters dito, hindi naman all-out (evil), may mga characters din who went through the proper channels and still napanatili 'yung core nila bilang tao, sana maalala nila 'yun na sa kalagitnaan ng galit pwede pa ring mamayani 'yung pagiging tao."

While the fate of the Fieros and #TeamResbak left the audience wonder with endless possibilities, "Dirty Linen" has given the Filipino audience a renewed spirit to seek justice.

