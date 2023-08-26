Watch more News on iWantTFC

The critically acclaimed drama series “Dirty Linen” has come to an end after its first airing in January this year.

The show's cast included award-winning actors Tessie Tomas and John Arcilla, who played the mother-and-son tandem of Doña Cielo and Carlos Fiero.

"She (Doña Cielo) was the queen of the family," said Tomas in Filipino of her character. "It just so happened that this family didn't have a good reputation."

Arcilla, meanwhile, had all praises for the cast, including for Janice de Belen, Joel Torre, Janine Gutierrez, and Zanjoe Marudo.

"The energy was different every time you did the scenes because they were all strong characters," Arcilla said in Filipino.

He added: "Everyone was professional, they were ready and enthusiastic to shoot the scenes well."

Both actors agreed that the Fiero Mansion alone, the golf country club that was turned into a mansion, helped propel their acting.

"You would really tell yourself that I have to do well because this project is so expensive," said Tomas. "I believe that's we all had in mind."

One thing Arcilla is proud of is how Dirty Linen made a mark in Philippine teleserye, whether on television or on streaming.

"This was the daily series that veered away from the formula," he said. "The characters were not caricature and you want to get to know them and see what happens to them."

"Dirty Linen" aired its final episode on Aug. 25 and ran for 153 episodes. The series will also be available on Prime Video beginning Sept. 7.

The cast is set to hold their fan conventions in the United States this weekend.

"G! Kapamilya Presents: Dirty Linen sa America" will be at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento on Aug. 26, and will hop to the Arena Theater in Houston on Aug. 27.

For tickets, visit myTFC.com/DLsaAmeica.