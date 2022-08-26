MANILA — “Ero,” a school-set superhero series starring Markus Paterson, Gabbi Garcia, and Alex Diaz, is set to premiere on YouTube fittingly on National Heroes' Day, August 29.

Produced by ANIMA, the 10-episode series will be available on the film outfit’s YouTube channel. Succeeding episodes after the premiere will be released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Directed by Joel Ferrer and Miko Livelo, “Ero” follows five misfits at an academy for humans with special abilities who become unlikely superheroes with their “useless” powers.

Joining Paterson, Garcia, and Diaz in the cast are Anikka Camaya and Dylan Ray Talon.

“Ero” is seen as a genre expansion for ANIMA, a creative business unit under KROMA Entertainment, according to its managing director Bianca Balbuena.

“In order to maintain our efforts of breaking into the new era of entertainment, our desire is to keep expanding our portfolio by filling every possible category and genre with fresh, original material that only the talents and creatives of ANIMA can deliver,” she said.

“We’re very thrilled that we will be able to show ‘Ero’ to a wider audience for free through our YouTube channel. This is for all school misfits. You are your own superhero!”

