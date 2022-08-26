Photos from James Reid's Instagram account

MANILA – Actor James Reid has his own way of saying “good morning” to his legion of followers.

On Friday, Reid surprised netizens and fans with his new look as he sported blonde hair in his recent Instagram story.

The actor and singer appeared to have just woken up when he took the video.

Fans did not let his new hairdo pass as they dropped some hilarious reactions on social media.

Some netizens suggested that he should have colored his hair red to fit his surname “Reid.”

Other social media users were also witty to change Reid’s name to “James Blonde.”

But many commenters pointed out that Reid now has the same hair color as Momoland’s Nancy McDonie.

The two became a hot topic on social media this month as they were spotted together.

“Hair goals w/ Nancy,” a netizen said.

Earlier this month, Reid was also seen with Liza Soberano in Hawaii, where they attended the star-studded birthday bash of Filipino-American reality TV star Bretman Rock.

Showbiz contemporaries whose respective “love teams” rose to fame at the same time, Soberano and Reid have been meeting industry stalwarts not only in the US, but also in South Korea.

In June, Soberano signed up with Reid's Careless Music.

