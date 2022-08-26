Krystal Brimner releases EP 'Let Me Be Me'

MANILA -- Krystal Brimner has released her debut extended play (EP).

On Instagram, Brimner promoted her newest project to all her fans and followers as she posted a sampler of the tracks "Higher," "Young," "Like What I See," "Trippin," and "Let Me Be Me."

The EP is now available on various music streaming platforms.





Brimner, a Filipina-Scottish talent, is known for her titular role in the musical "Annie" in 2016 and for being a member of the sing and dance trio Just A.S.K., which also includes AC Bonifacio and Sheena Belarmino.

She started her showbiz career as part of the critically-acclaimed movie "Honor Thy Father," where she won the Best Child Performer award at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2015.



