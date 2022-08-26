MANILA – Talking about closure and forgiveness, the newest song of folk pop band Ben&Ben has been an instant hit yet again for many listeners.

The band released “The Ones We Once Loved” on Friday and has already raked more than 300,000 views on YouTube and is no. 6 on trending for music, as of writing.

Ben&Ben’s latest single drew a similar comparison to the personal story of its composer, Paolo Benjamin, one of the lead vocalists – offering a unique perspective on love, forgiveness, and breakups.

“It's a song that owns up to one's faults, makes proper apologies, but also expresses hurt, as breakups are often two-way things,” the band said in a statement.

“It’s also one of the hardest songs we’ve written, because it requires the writer to forgive himself for his past and own up to his faults and mistakes.”

In a teaser post Thursday, Benjamin admitted that the song took inspiration from his previous long-term relationship.

He said that he has mixed emotions on the release of "The Ones We Once Loved" as it will be the most personal he has ever penned.

"I myself, am both excited and terrified to share it with you, as it is one of the most personal, and vulnerable songs I've ever written," he said in his Instagram post.

Benjamin said both of them went through the process of healing and growth as they parted ways.

The singer looks forward to helping other people who are also in the same situation as they move forward and have the closure they are searching for.

"My prayer is that if you are going through your own process right now, or there are unspoken feelings or thoughts you may still have, may this song help you through them," he said.

"May you have the closure you search for, and the happiness you deserve."

“The Ones We Once Loved” serves as Ben&Ben’s official single in support of their Philippine send-off concert and North America/Canada tour this year.

The song is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."

