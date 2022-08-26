Photo from Gary Valenciano's Instagram account

MANILA – OPM icon Gary Valenciano showered his wife Angeli Pangilinan with love as she celebrated her birthday.

Valenciano, known as Mr. Pure Energy, took to Instagram his heartfelt letter for Pangilinan on Friday, where he assured her of their undying love.

"The life I live today isn't only the life you helped save, but the life you chose to share yours with. Though we both know that our hearts will not go on beating forever…I believe the love that we have for each other will," Valenciano said.

The veteran singer and "ASAP Natin 'To" mainstay also expressed his gratefulness to have Pangilinan as his wife for 38 years and counting.

"I'll never know why God blessed me with someone I never deserved. I am forever thankful that he chose me and that after 38 years, we're still here, strong together. Happy happy bday hon. I love you," he added.

The couple has three children: Paolo, Gab, and Kiana.

Earlier this month, Valenciano also celebrated his birthday on "ASAP."

The ABS-CBN variety program opened with a medley of Valenciano's hits, capped by his own performance of his inspirational songs along with singers Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

Aside from the Sunday program, Gary V is also a judge in the second season of "Idol Philippines."

