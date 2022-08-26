Fumiya, Yamyam thankful for strong friendship





MANILA -- Yamyam Gucong and Fumiya Sankai are thankful for their strong friendship years after their stint as housemates in "Pinoy Big Brother."

The two, dubbed as "FumiYam," were recently united after more than two years.

"Sobrang totoong friendship... Pureness ng isa't isa, 'yun ang nagpapatibay sa pagkakaibigan talaga. Kahit anong mangyari sa buhay ay nandoon pa rin ang pagkakaibigan," Gucong told Star Magic's Inside News.

"Sabi ng iba ang kaibigan daw ay nawawala. Pero thankful kami dahil kahit anong mangyari sa buhay namin ay nandiyan pa rin ang pagkakaibigan namin," he added.

Gucong and Sankai also thanked their fans for their continuous support.

"Nakakamangha kasi ang supporters namin hanggang sobrang dulo, dulo talaga. Hindi namin in-expect talaga. Kasi ako sa probinsiya ako namumuhay nang tahimik doon at si Fumiya nandoon sa Japan, sobrang nabigla kami sa fans namin na patuloy silang sumusuporta sa amin, until now," Gucong said.

"I am very thankful kasi kahit ako ay nasa Japan they are still supporting. I joined a Japanese show, that show is walang subtitles. Kahit walang subtitles they are supporting and they are still watching," Sankai said.

Gucong and Sankai rose to fame when they joined "PBB: Otso" and formed a tight friendship that made many fans root for them in the competition.

The former went on to win the reality series, while the latter settled for fifth place, barely missing the Big Four.

