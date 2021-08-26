Photo from Ia’s Threads Instagram account

After her marriage to non-showbiz boyfriend Miguel Cuunjieng in New York City, Yam Concepcion ticked off another one from her bucket list as her recent advertisement made it to an electronic billboard at Times Square in New York.

Concepcion’s endorsement for fashion brand Ia’s Threads was featured in the iconic intersection in the United States.

“It’s finally up on Times Square Congratulations team!! @iasthreads,” Concepcion said on her Instagram account.

Two digital covers of the “Init sa Magdamag” star appeared on a giant screen, where she was seen with two bags from the fashion brand.

The ad highlighted the craftsmanship of Filipino designers.

The actress exchanged "I do's" with Cuunjieng in an intimate civil ceremony attended by family members and close friends in New York.

In a vlog uploaded on her YouTube channel, she shared that they got engaged on December 31, 2018, during a holiday break in Niseko, Japan.

Asked why it took them two years to announce the engagement, Concepcion previously told ABS-CBN News: "It just felt right. Tinawagan ko nga 'yung mom ko, sabi ko sa kanya, pinost ko na 'yung engagement sa Instagram. And she said congratulations."

"Noong pinost ko 'yun, feeling ko na-engage kami ulit. Parang it felt new again to us," she added.

Concepcion and Cuunjieng have been a couple for six years before they got married.

Related video: