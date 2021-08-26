Janella Salvador, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Jerome Ponce, and Maymay Entrata face the catastrophic consequences of their cruel behavior on social media in the second season of the digital anthology series “Click, Like, Share.” ABS-CBN

MANILA -- The new cast of the anthology series 'Click, Like, Share' are not keen on supporting "cancel culture," especially on social media, saying its important to give people a chance to correct their mistakes.

In a virtual interview on Thursday, Tony Labrusca, Maymay Entrata, Janella Salvador, Jerome Ponce, and Barbie Imperial spoke in unison about their stand on cancelling known personalities, as they gear up for the digital series that will tackle issues on the use of social media.

“Cancel culture” is a modern iteration of ostracism, where there is a public call to not support personalities who have committed mistakes or undesirable decisions or actions.

According to Labrusca, the current trend of cancelling celebrities or brands is toxic and unhealthy.

“Ako personally hindi ako naniniwala na healthy at all ang cancel culture. Kahit ako, we are all human e. Even if I see somebody in showbiz who might be acting a little problematic, it's not in my position to be cancelling this person,” Labrusca said.

“The idea of cancel culture for me, with my core values, is so toxic based on hate. I don't support that movement. I don't think it's appropriate,” he added.

Salvador echoed the same sentiments, adding that she believes in character development. The comebacking actress said there are better ways to call out personalities to correct their mistakes.

“Kung meron mang masamang nagawa 'yung isang tao, pwede naman i-call out 'yung tao, pwede naman i-correct. Huwag naman i-cancel kasi lahat tayo pwede magbago,” she said.

Entrata only encountered about the term “cancel” in 2020 and was surprised that people would use such an approach when celebrities make mistakes.

“Nalulungkot lang ako kapag may nakita silang mali agad naka-cancel na sila,” Entrata quipped.

She also reminded the public that it is important not to judge a person easily and take time to know them to avoid casting wrong judgments about them.

“Lahat tayo may pinagdadaanan. Lahat tayo may pagkakataong magbago. Kailangan aware lang tayo sa pagkakamali,” Entrata continued.

Meanwhile, Ponce admitted that he might have cancelled some before but stressed that he also learned how to stay quiet when someone makes mistakes.

“Sa akin, ang natutunan ko kasi sa industriya, mali man siya o tama, tahimik ka na lang. Nasa sa iyo na 'yun. Ang pagiging tahimik ng isang tao ay nakilala mo na siya o nakikilala mo palang siya,” he said.

Imperial, for her part, acknowledged her own lapses as a celebrity before pointing out how netizens tend to pull personalities down without giving them the chance to improve themselves.

“Parang ang lungkot ng mundo na marami kayong tao na tina-try nyong hilain pababa 'yung isang personalidad. Pwede naman iparating sa tao na dapat magbago siya na hindi siya hinihila sobra pababa,” the actress shared.

The five actors are set to star in different episodes of “Click, Like, Share” which will be aired on iWantTFC this September.

