MANILA – Ruffa Gutierrez had an emotional Wednesday as she sent her daughter Lorin off to college in Malibu, California.

On Instagram, Gutierrez shared snaps as she and her other daughter Venice bid farewell to Lorin, who will be studying at Pepperdine University.

“It was an emotional day for @venicebektas and I as we said our temporary goodbyes to @loringabriella who is off to start a new journey as a freshman at @pepperdine,” she wrote.

Gutierrez said Lorin made their whole family so proud as they watched her grow up to be a beautiful, smart, hardworking, young lady that she is today.

“Continue to persevere and live a life of purpose, service, and leadership. Focus on your studies. We love you so much and we will be missing you every single day,” she said.

Lorin just turned 18 early this month.

In a post to mark that special day, Gutierrez told her daughter that exciting times are still ahead and she is excited for Lorin to experience them all.

“The opportunities coming your way are endless. Don’t be in such a hurry to grow up. Savor your youth. Yes, you’re officially an adult, but that definition means being responsible with all aspects of your life," Gutierrez told her daughter.

Gutierrez also offered love advice to her daughter.

"Be a leader, not a follower. Chase your dreams, travel the world, pursue your goal of taking up law, be a good girl. HUWAG MUNA MAG BOYFRIEND (gosh, I sound like my mom). And if you decide to have one 10 years from now, CHOOSE WISELY. Be with someone who respects you and is GOD-FEARING. Don’t just follow your heart Lorin, use your brain," she said.

Gutierrez also vowed that she and Venice will always be there for Lorin.

Like her mom, Lorin has also ventured into showbiz after she signed with Viva Artists Agency to manage her career last May.