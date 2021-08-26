Lil Nas X announces release date of debut album

Screenshot from Lil Nas X’s Twitter account

Country-rap megastar Lil Nas X on Thursday announced the release date of his first studio album “Montero.”

In a tweet, the artist said his debut album will drop “Montero” on September 17.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me. I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perceptions of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own,” he said.

Prior to the launch of the album, the rapper has released some of its songs like “Holiday,” Sun Goes Down,” “Industry Baby” and the recent hit “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)."

Known for being a vocal member of the LGBT community, Lil Nas X rose to fame with his now-ubiquitous record-breaking megahit "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, which won him the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video in 2020.

The song broke the decades-old record for longest reign over the Billboard Hot 100, the industry's most closely watched singles chart, holding the spot for 19 weeks and fending off advances from pop juggernauts including Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

— with reports from Agence France-Presse

