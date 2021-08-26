KathNiel’s ‘Pangako Sa 'Yo’ airs anew in Ecuador

This is the second time that the Spanish-dubbed series has earned a license for a run on TC Televisión. ABS-CBN

The chemistry of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla has kept Ecuadorians swooning as the successful 2015 remake of ABS-CBN's drama series "Pangako Sa 'Yo" has another run in Ecuador on free television.

This is the second time that the Spanish-dubbed series, titled "La Promesa", has earned a license for a run on TC Televisión network, which began last March 2021, following its first airing from April to August 2020.

Reports said it helped push the network to lead in the ratings in Guayaquil, a key region in the ratings game in the said country.

"TC Televisión was very satisfied with the performance of both titles of this drama, we have viewers clamoring to see the episodes again on social media," said Cesar Diaz from 7A Media, a company into international sales of audiovisual content for all television media and digital platforms.

Aside from Ecuador, the KathNiel version of "Pangako Sa 'Yo" enjoyed viewership in other Latin American territories such as in Peru via Panamericana Televisión and in one of the Dominican Republic's largest TV stations, Color Visión in 2019.

It also proved to be a hit worldwide as it was sold 30 times to other media companies in 22 different countries.

Apart from "Pangako Sa 'Yo," ABS-CBN shows "Dahil May Isang Ikaw" and "Bridges of Love" also showed in Ecuador, putting ABS-CBN’s exclusive contents to international borders.

In 2020, ABS-CBN expanded its content distribution in African and Asian territories, selling 16 titles, including "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," "Kadenang Ginto," and "The General's Daughter.”

The Malaysian adaptation of "Tayong Dalawa," entitled "Angkara Cinta," was the most-watched show on the Astro Prima channel in 2020.