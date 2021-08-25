Photo from @lalalalisa_m on Instagram

The long-awaited solo debut of Blackpink's maknae is finally happening.

In an Instagram post, Lisa announced she will be making her solo debut on September 10.

Photo from @lalalalisa_m on Instagram

"My first single album release 2021.09.10 1pm (KST)," the Blackpink member wrote.

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, is the third Blackpink member to make a solo debut.

Rosé made her solo debut in March with her solo track "On the Ground."

Jennie, the first member to debut solo, released her single "Solo" back in 2018.

It was back in 2018 when YG Entertainment first announced that all the Blackpink girls will debut as solo acts.

Late last year, K-pop entertainment news site Soompi reported that Rosé and Lisa were preparing to debut as soloists.

Jisoo, meanwhile, is set to star in the drama “Snowdrop,” opposite heartthrob Jung Hae-in.

Blackpink was named the biggest music act in the world this year in Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power Rankings list.

The group, composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa, debuted in August 8, 2016 under YG Entertainment, the same company that formed K-pop powerhouses Big Bang and 2NE1, among others.

The group is known for their many hits including "Boombayah," "Kill This Love," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," and "How You Like That.”

In 2019, Blackpink made history as the first Korean girl group to perform at the Coachella music festival in the United States.