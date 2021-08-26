JM de Guzman recalls drug relapse: 'I don't want to be that person anymore'

MANILA -- JM de Guzman took to social media to recall his dark experiences six years ago after he relapsed into drug addiction.

“I remember 6 years ago, was sleeping in a hotel room. 5 or 6 huge guys woke me up. They had access in my room. Pinned my head, elbows, knees and chest while I watch the other guy inject something on my right shoulder. I felt weak in an instant,” he shared on Instagram.

De Guzman said the guys carried him out in a stretcher and he remembers seeing his mom and aunt crying outside the hotel and he was being taken away.

“I see in my peripheral my aunt, mom crying like someone died. I cried too and shouted don’t let them take me,” he said.

After that, De Guzman remembers falling asleep for three days inside an Aero Med van.

He then “woke up alone in a small room with steel bars” where he stayed for a month. “Then transfered me to rehab and stayed there for 2 years.”

According to the actor, this memory haunts him every day, in his sleep or even when he’s wide awake.

“For years I suffered. I was imprisoned by pain and hate. Patched it up with a drug that made me lose everything I love,” he said.

Thankfully, he has found God and he is grateful for Him for everything.

“I’m not alone anymore. I pray for happier and peaceful days to come. Maybe I’m sharing this to remind other people to stop f**** with my peace or anyone's peace. I don’t want to be that person anymore,” he said.

Currently, de Guzman is part of the ABS-CBN series “Init sa Magdamag.”