AC Bonifacio to host digital show 'On Ztage' on Kumu

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist AC Bonifacio is hosting the new digital show "On Ztage with AC Bonifacio," which is set to premiere on Kumu this coming Saturday, August 28, at 7 p.m.



The new program aims to provide a space for young and promising talents to show off their dancing and singing skills.

"It's my first Kumu show that I will be doing. Hindi po talaga ako nagku-Kumu. I am finally going and hopping on that Kumu trend. It's about personality and talent. And I will be interviewing some of my closest friends and other talents," Bonifacio told Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday.

In the new show, up-and-coming artists will be able to showcase their gifts through the show’s main segment “Your Ztage,” which will provide inspiration for Gen Zs to boost their confidence or improve their craft.

“On Ztage” will also look into the hottest trends in music and explore dance crazes headed by Bonifacio whose dance covers on her official YouTube channel and on TikTok constantly amass millions of views.



Aside from “On Ztage,” Bonifacio is also the new host of the game show "Quiz Mo Ko!" also on Kumu.

"We will be flexing your brain muscles in asking you some questions. Gen Z questions, 'yung mga trending na nangyayari ngayon," Bonifacio shared.