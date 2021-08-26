MANILA – Two more Kapamilya series will be streaming soon on Netflix.

Included in its September line up are the remake of the phenomenal teleserye “Pangako Sa’yo,” as well as Angel Locsin’s top-rating “The General’s Daughter.”

“Pangako Sa’yo” first aired on ABS-CBN in 2000 starring Kristine Hermosa and Jericho Rosales. Its remake, which starred Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, aired in the same network from May 2015 to February 2016.

The series centered on sweethearts Yna and Angelo, who are anguished over the discovery that they might be half-siblings as secrets from their parents' past unravel.

The top-rating teleserye was also popular for the rivalry of business tycoon Amor Powers and hacienda matriarch Claudia Buenavista.

The 2015 version, which was directed by Rory Quintos, will start streaming on Netflix on September 10.

Meanwhile, “The General’s Daughter” is an action-drama series which was billed as ABS-CBN’s biggest TV production in 2019.

Aside from Locsin, the series also featured Albert Martinez, Tirso Cruz III, Janice de Belen, Eula Valdez, Maricel Soriano, Paulo Avelino, JC de Vera, Loisa Andalio, and Ronnie Alonte.

The Dreamscape production, which was directed by Manny Palo and Mervyn Brondial, will start streaming on Netflix on September 17.