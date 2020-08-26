WATCH: Alex Gonzaga joins date of Jake Cuenca, Kylie Verzosa

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga did not mind being the third wheel to Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa as they spent a day together just recently.

In fact, Gonzaga had so much fun with the real-life couple as seen in her most recent vlog.

One of the things they talked about was how Cuenca and Verzosa’s relationship began.

Cuenca said he already had a crush on Verzosa when they worked together in the 2017 movie “Ang Panday” but the beauty queen was not interested at the time.

“Hindi ko pa bet,” said Verzosa. “Ayaw ko ng madumi, ayaw ko ng mahaba ang buhok.”

When asked if his relationship with Verzosa is the longest one he’s had to date, Cuenca said: “Siya na 'yung magiging pinakamatagal ko for sure.”

The two have been in a relationship for a year and a half now.

Verzosa said they treat December 31 as their anniversary date because that’s when Cuenca first said “I love you” to her.

Sharing more about her boyfriend’s personality, Verzosa said: “Maraming natatakot kay Jake pero super sweet niya talaga. Acting lang talaga ['yung masungit siya sa soap] pero iba siya pag-uwi.”

They also talked about Gonzaga and Verzosa’s experience while working on the movie “Love the Way U Lie.”

Cuenca also revealed that Gonzaga’s fiancé, Mikee Morada, is his childhood friend.

Watch the vlog below.