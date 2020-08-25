‘The secret is balance’: Kathryn gets candid on drunken nights with best friend, feeling ‘normal’ outside showbiz

Kathryn Bernardo and her best friend Arisse de Santos exchange memories of their together in the past 6 years in the actress’ August 24 vlog. YouTube: Everyday Kath

MANILA — The biggest film superstar of her generation, Kathryn Bernardo credits her closest friends for making her “feel normal,” recalling in a candid vlog their drunken nights and “wasak” moments.

In the latest episode of her YouTube vlog Everyday Kath, Bernardo had a video call with her Melbourne-based best friend Arisse de Santos. Through photos dating back to 2014, the two exchanged memories of their 6-year friendship.

Among the snaps they shared were their trips together — to El Nido, Osaka, Bangkok, and Hong Kong — a few of which were with another close friend, Trina Guytingco.

“For me, the secret talaga is balance,” Bernardo said of drunken sleepovers with her best friends. “You need to have fun once in a while, but also kailangan mo rin magtrabaho in order for you to deserve that extra time.”

She, however, reminder her viewers to always consider the safety of their environment for such occasions.

Recalling a “despedida” Bernardo organized for de Santos in September 2019, where the latter had to be carried after having too much to drink, they said their parents and other close friends were at the same venue.

“May mga bantay kami,” Bernardo said. “Hindi naman ini-encourage lahat na magpakawasak na ganoon. If you’re with the right people at alam mo namang the place is secure, may maghahatid sa ‘yo, that’s the only time na magpapaka ganoon kami, kasi alam naman namin na we’re safe.”

With her packed schedule as an in-demand actress and endorser, Bernardo admitted it is usually her friends who “adjust” in order to spend time with her. She, however, emphasized the importance of the effort going both ways.

“In order for a friendship to work, kailangan siya ng effort na lahat, compromise. Parati sila nag-a-adjust sa akin, so mini-make sure ko na kapag ‘yung mga minsan na times na off ko, or wala akong work, dapat ma-feel nila na nandoon ka talaga, hindi ka masyadong mag-phone, and then kumustahin ang isa’t isa,” she said.

“For me, kailangan ng effort sa both ends. Hindi siya mag-wo-work ‘pag ‘yung isa tinatamad or anything. Nag-work kaming tatlo kasi ginusto namin,” she added, including Guytingco.

Bernardo and de Santos also exchanged realizations during the pandemic. The actress circled back to her friendships and other personal relationships, saying they are her source of happiness, not her being a celebrity or money.

“At the end of the day, walang magagawa ‘yung pera mo or fame mo. Masaya akong natutulog kasi alam ko wala akong nasasaktan na ibang tao. Also, I have real friends na nandiyan,” she said.

“Feeling ko iyon ang totoong meaning ng life: making memories with the people you love. Ngayon talaga, I’m really blessed, kasi mayroong mga tao na bumuo ng pagkatao ko, and isa si Arisse doon.”

Watch the full vlog below: