Sarah G, Matteo to headline fundraising concert

Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo pose together at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball. FILE/Photo courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Marking their first major music collaboration, celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are set to perform together in an online concert that aims to raise funds for vulnerable communities amid the coronavirus crisis.

Geronimo and Guidicelli will headline “Love, Landers,” the 4th anniversary celebration of the shopping center, scheduled on August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The couple will “take a moment to sit down with their fans and share their experience as newlyweds, their life in quarantine, updates on their respective careers, and more,” according to Landers in its announcement of the celebration.

The show will feature performances of the pop superstar’s hits, as well as covers of the couple’s favorite songs, with the participation of veteran composer Louie Ocampo.

The concert will also be a donation platform, with proceeds going to Landers’ “Share the Love” program that provides food for families worst hit by the pandemic.